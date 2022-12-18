It’s yet another massive achievement for Drishyam 2. The film has as it is being doing excellent business and now it has yet another major record to its name. The film has gone well beyond the lifetime collections of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Hollywood franchise by Marvel is one of the oldest in India and has massive reach and fan following. Avengers is big today but prior to that it used to be only the likes of Spider-Man and Jurassic Park series. Still, for Drishyam 2 to surpass even that biggie is nothing short of marvelous.

Of course it’s another Hollywood biggie Avatar: The Way of home which is breathing down its neck currently and collecting massively. However, it isn’t as if the Ajay Devgn starrer has been steamrolled with no respite whatsoever. On the contrary it is doing better than expected business, what with 2.02 crores more coming on Saturday. Even if the collections would have been 50 lakhs lesser, they would have been good, so this is clearly fantastic.

As a result, the Abhishek Pathak-directed film has collected 218.79 crores in 30 days already and has gone well beyond the Indian lifetime numbers of Spider-Man: No Way Home [212 crores]. By doing that the film has broken yet another myth that for a film to do blockbuster business at theatres, it needs to be one of those widely mounted big-screen extravaganzas. If a story is good, it would do wonderful business and if it’s a VFX-laden affair the sky is the limit. Spider-Man: No Way Home has done it by playing to its strengths and now Drishyam 2 has played on its own.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

