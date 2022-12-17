Avatar: The Way of Water has done it. It has stormed into the Top-5 biggest Hollywood openers in India, and that too with style. While it was always going to find the second spot after Avengers: End Game [53.10 crores], it was about how much further ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home [32.67 crores] it would be. Yes, 35 crores first day was always coming but the real fun would always have been to cross the 40 crores or at least come quite close to that.

Well, this has happened indeed with the film finding a very comfortable second spot in the list. Yes, it is far away from Avengers: End Game but then that franchise is an almost different beast in India and it would require something really special from even Hollywood to surpass that. However, the fact that it has surpassed Spider-Man: No Way Home by a distance is no lesser feat either as that Marvel franchise is very well established in India and that too the oldest ever.

Meanwhile, here is looking at the Top-10 biggest Hollywood openers in India. As can be seen, 7 of these are Marvel flicks which shows the kind of (almost) monopoly that the studio has been enjoying in India.

Avengers: Endgame – 53.10 crores

Avatar: The Way of Water – 40 crores*

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 32.67 crores

Avengers: Infinity War – 31.30 crores

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 28.35 crores

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – 13.15 crores

Captain Marvel – 13.01 crores

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 11.96 crores

Fast and the Furious 7 – 11.92 crores

Thor: Love and Thunder – 11.40 crores

It is also pretty much apparent that Hollywood event films are finding huge footprint in India and today it is much before than ever before. Amongst the Top-10 releases, as many as four have set a record in 2022 itself [Avatar: The Way of Water, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Thor: Love and Thunder].

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

