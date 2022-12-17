Bhediya may not necessarily touch the 70 crores mark in its lifetime but it will come close for sure. That has been made possible by the decent hold that the film had in the third week, what with 7.43 crores coming in. In the second week, the film had collected 14.62 crores, so the drop is a little lesser than 50%. That too was made possible due to zero competition from any new film, or the one which released a week before [An Action Hero]. However, Drishyam 2 has continued to bother it from the day of release and that has continued right till date.

In fact the film now has Avatar: The Way of Home right in front of it as well and arrival of the VFX heavy Hollywood film means Bhediya would now be collecting much lesser. However, as long as there is something that keeps trickling in, it would help the Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee starrer creature comedy. The competition won’t be limited just for this week as next week it would be time for Cirkus to arrive, which means there would be further reduction in screens and show as well.

Bhediya has now collected 64.50 crores* and one milestone it would certainly be looking at going past is Samrat Prithviraj lifetime of 68.05 crores. Even that would be touch and go but at least something that this Amar Kaushik directed film can at least realistically aim for.

