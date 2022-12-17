As expected, Avatar: The Way of Water has taken an excellent start at the box office. The signs were there right from the beginning when the advance booking opened weeks in advance. The ticket sales were steadily increasing with every passing day and earlier this week it was becoming more and more obvious that the film would open at least on par with Brahmastra [37 crores], if not better. Well, this is what happened as 40 crores were collected by the film across all the languages, which is just superb.

Just like it has been happening for all big budget Hollywood movies in India of late, even Avatar: The Way of Water was powered by collections from high priced tickets at IMAX, 4DX and 3D properties. The advance booking too was opened first at these properties that resulted in creating excitement around the film and once shows started getting houseful here, other 2D properties with relatively much lesser ticket prices started opening up. As a result, there was stark difference in occupancy that was evidenced in premium v/s non-premium properties.

Surprisingly, there were also predictions of 50-60 crores opening day been thrown around. Well, this was never going to be a practical number because though there was immense curiosity around checking out the film in theatres, the kind of euphoria which KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] had created earlier this year wasn’t quite there. If there are two movies which actually created a huge hype prior to their release and took blockbuster opening across the country across languages, these were KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. Now Avatar: The Way of Water has followed up as the third best and that’s commendable as well, considering it was primarily the franchise factor that made it happen, and not as much as on-your-face promotion.

