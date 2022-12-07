2022 has been a testing year for Bollywood. The first big film came in the form of Gangubai Kathiwadi and then, it’s been a roller coaster. If we talk of Hindi films as a whole, dubbed films like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR provided a much-needed tonic for the box office. And now, Drishyam 2 has given a big relief. As we speak about Hindi money spinners, let’s take a look at the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year so far.

Before we get started, let us inform you that our list will include the worldwide collection of Hindi films released in 2022. It will feature only the Hindi version’s collection of dubbed films. And the most important part is that the list includes films with a minimum collection of 200 crores globally. The list is, of course, topped by KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi). Have a look at it below:

KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) – Starring Yash, the film witnessed a historical success that no one ever imagined in their wildest dream. It went on to shatter the opening day record for a Hindi film and then sustained through the long theatrical run. As per the last update, the film wrapped up its lifetime at 583.85 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Brahmastra (Hindi) – This Ranbir Kapoor led magnum opus did really well at the box office despite mixed reviews. Despite having several flaws, the film managed to cross the 400 crore mark as its worldwide total stands at 401.92 crores gross.

RRR (Hindi) – SS Rajamouli’s masterpiece is in the third position. From a good pre-release buzz to positive public feedback, the film had everything working in its favour. After being in theatres for a long time, the film put up a lifetime total of 342.12 crores gross globally.

The Kashmir Files – This Vivek Agnihotri directorial is a landmark success in the history of Indian cinema. After taking a slow start, the film grew like anything over the next few days. It turned into a phenomenon across the globe and posted a humongous total of 326.95 crores gross.

Drishyam 2 – This is the latest addition to the list and it seems that it will topple The Kashmir Files in the coming days. Despite being a remake, the film is doing wonders and attracting huge footfalls to theatres. So far, it has made 274.96 crores gross.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Kartik Aaryan led horror-comedy was surrounded by several doubts before its release. However, the film turned out to be a huge success later due to its positive word-of-mouth. It had a long theatrical run and ended up earning 260.49 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Gangubai Kathiawadi – The Alia Bhatt starrer closes the list of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. It was the first big Bollywood film of the year but there were doubts about its performance as a biggie like 83 had failed despite good reviews. It ended up collecting 208.17 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

