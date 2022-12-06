Drishyam 2 has busted the myth that Bollywood remakes won’t work at the box office. With the right strategy and goodwill in the first part, the Ajay Devgn starrer has done terrific business in India. The film is already one of the highest-grossing films in Ajay‘s career and is still running successfully.

The first part of the film was a commercial success when released back in 2015. It was an official remake of Mohanlal‘s 2013 Malayalam thriller of the same name. It went on to become a modern-day cult and received praise to witness Ajay’s one of best performances. Now, even the part is enjoying both critical and commercial success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drishyam 2 took a very good start by earning 15.38 crores on day 1. Further, the weekend growth was huge as 64.14 crores came in the opening weekend. In the first week itself, the mark of 100 crores was crossed. Since then, the film has managed to maintain a solid run with its extraordinary word-of-mouth. It is witnessing one of the best trendings for a Bollywood film in recent times.

Take a look at the daily breakdown of Drishyam 2:

Day 1- 15.38 crores

Day 2- 21.59 crores

Day 3- 27.17 crores

First weekend- 27.17 crores

Day 4- 11.87 crores

Day 5- 10.48 crores

Day 6- 9.55 crores

Day 7- 8.62 crores

First week- 104.66 crores

Day 8- 7.87 crores

Day 9- 14.05 crores

Day 10- 17.32 crores

Day 11- 5.44 crores

Day 12- 5.15 crores

Day 13- 4.68 crores

Day 14- 4.31 crores

Second week- 58.82 crores

Day 15- 4.45 crores

Day 16- 8.45 crores

Day 17- 10.39 crores

Lifetime of Drishyam 2 – 186.77 crores (still running)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: RRR Wins One More Prestigious Award In The West, Does It Consolidate Film’s Position For Oscars 2023?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News