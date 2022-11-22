Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has busted the myth stating remakes won’t work at the box office anymore. The film is doing phenomenal business so far and the Monday test has already been passed with flying colours. With such a reception, talks about Drishyam 3 are obvious and here’s the latest development about the threequel. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn led sequel is an official Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller released in 2021. Many thought that the film won’t be able to rake in good numbers as the Mohanlal starrer is available on OTT. However, things turned out to be surprising and the main reason behind it is that the film hasn’t been dubbed in Hindi.

Reportedly, the writer-director Jeetu Joseph has confirmed that Drishyam 3 will happen and even Mohanlal is ready for it. As the threequel to the Malayalam version is on, the Hindi version is reportedly on the cards too. Now, as per the report in ETimes, the makers of both Malayalam and Hindi versions are planning to release the third instalment on the same day.

This move for Drishyam 3 is to avoid any leaks of the story and keep the suspense intact in the film. As fans are already demanding part 3, this decision would definitely help in attracting more footfall.

Meanwhile, recently reacting to Drishyam 2‘s response, Ajay Devgn said, “To talk about tonic, I feel it needs three or four Drishyams — that is what is required, I hope this is the beginning. The bottomline is all about entertainment. Also, when I watch a film, I really need to enjoy it, whatever the kinds of emotion it has,” while talking to Variety.

