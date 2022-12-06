DC’s Black Adam had high expectations pinned on it along with the elements that made it a potential blockbuster at the box office. In reality, the film went down after a good start. Now, the Dwayne Johnson starrer is in a stagnant place and looking to end up its worldwide run soon. The latest we hear is that the film is being said to be a theatrical flop and below is all you need to know.

Backed by DC and featuring one of the biggest movie stars in the form of Dwayne Johnson, trade expected that the film would boost DC’s Extended Universe. Just before the release, leaks featuring Henry Cavill as Superman also went viral on the internet. Yes, it did help initially in pulling crowds into theatres, but later, the film just couldn’t sustain the momentum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the domestic market (North America), Black Adam marked a good start as $67 million came during the opening weekend but slowed down later. As per the report in Variety, the film has earned $387 million to date. It includes just 165 million from the domestic market. The same report states that the film is bearing theatrical losses and the break-even is out of sight now.

Reportedly, Black Adam carries a budget of $195 million with marketing costs going up to $80 million. With all these expenses, the worldwide break-even is said to be at $600 million. As we can see, there’s a huge gap between the actual collection ($387 million) and the break-even. It is being said that the film will bear losses in the range of $50 to $100 million, which is huge.

However, Warner Bros’ sources are giving a number of $400 million for break-even, which too is yet to be achieved by Black Adam.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Did Robert Downey Jr Hint At Returning To MCU As Iron Man? His Latest Statement Is Nothing Less Than An Easter Egg!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News