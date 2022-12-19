Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has done terrific business at the Indian box office and despite Avatar 2’s juggernaut, the film is raking in moolah on its own. As usual, a weekend growth was witnessed, taking the film closer to Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in terms of profits. Keep reading to know more about it!

Released on 18th December, the Drishyam sequel just completed one month of its theatrical run. It has been one of the rare Bollywood films to enjoy a glorious run despite being screened for so many days. Now, the Indian box office is going through Avatar 2 storm, but still, this Ajay Devgn starrer isn’t showing signs of exhaustion.

Speaking about the box office collection, Drishyam 2 has earned 218.79 crores in 30 days at the Indian box office. Considering the cost of 80 crores, the film has earned an ROI (Returns on Investment) of 138.79 crores. In percentage, it is 173.48%. Soon, it’ll be going past the number of 185.49% of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

For Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 2 is his third triple century at the worldwide box office in the last 5 years. He delivered 300 crore films earlier with Golmaal Again (2017) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020).

On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in Bholaa, which is an official remake of Karthi’s Kaithi. The film brings back Ajay as a director after Runway 34. The first glimpse of the same was recently unveiled.

