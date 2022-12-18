Avatar 2 is making headlines and how! The James Cameron directorial released this Friday and has taken the Indian box office by storm. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet in pivotal roles and the sequel to the blockbuster franchise is released after thirteen years. While the fans are going gaga over Cameron’s Pandora world, we have got you the early estimates of day 3 and it has now surpassed Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Scroll below to read the scoop!

After Avengers: Endgame in 2019, this is the second time that we are seeing this kind of brouhaha around a Hollywood film in India. While Endgame shattered some massive box office records in the long run , it is interesting to see how Avatar: The Way Of Water will fare in India.

Speaking about the day 3 of Avatar 2, the early trends suggest 47-49 crores (all languages) coming in and the film is flirting around 50 crore mark for Sunday. It’s again a jump from Saturday’s 43 crores, which is insane as the film has managed 3 back-to-back days over 40 crores. Let’s see if the final numbers close at 50 crores or above.

Avatar 2‘s total at the Indian box office now stands between 131-133 crores. With this, it has crossed the Indian lifetime of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which was 126.94 crores. Owing to the positive feedback, the film will surpass several Hollywood in the coming days.

This coming Friday, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is releasing which stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles and given it’s holiday time, the film is expected to have a good opening at the box office. But will it have any impact on James Cameron’s masterpiece? That we’ll have to wait and watch!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

