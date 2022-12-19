James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has closed its opening weekend at the worldwide box office on a superb note. It has managed to rake in the third biggest global opening in the post-pandemic era after Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Let’s take a look at how much it has earned!

For the unversed, high expectations have been pinned on Avatar: The Way Of Water considering part 1’s staggering success. However, the film opened a bit lower than expected at the North American box office. Still, it’s considered to be very good as not many films have been able to create rage in the post-pandemic era. The good thing is, that word-of-mouth is highly positive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In North America, Avatar 2 was expected to score above $150 million. Now, as Variety reported, the film has scored $134 million in the domestic market. Interestingly, it has become James Cameron’s first film to hit the $100 million mark in the opening weekend. From the international circuits, a solid total of $301 million has come, taking the worldwide tally to $435 million. That’s almost half a billion dollars in the opening weekend.

With $435 million, Avatar 2 has become the third biggest opening weekend grosser globally in the post-pandemic era behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($442 million) and Spider-Man: No Way Home ($600 million).

For the unversed, Avatar, upon its release in 2009, had made roughly $241 million at the worldwide box office during the opening weekend. From there, it went on to shatter records in a lifetime run. Let’s see if Avatar 2 follows the same route after taking a very good start.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhediya Box Office Day 21: Varun Dhawan Starrer To Come Close At 70 Crores Lifetime In The Third Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News