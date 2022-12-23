Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her sharp words and a lot of times she lands herself into a controversy due to her unapologetic opinions. The Jab We Met actress has given some controversial statements in the past that left her fans shocked and disappointed.

Kareena once indirectly fat shammed Vidya Balan and said being fat is not s*xy. Later, Vidya gave her a befitting reply. Scroll down to know more.

Back then, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was making headlines for her Zero figure, she took an indirect dig at Vidya Balan, who was basking high on the success of The Dirty Picture those days by saying, “Actresses who gain weight roles and say they are comfortable about it are talking nonsense. Being fat is not s*xy! Anyone who says that is talking crap. Voluptuous is sexy, but fat is out. It may a trend now with some actresses, but I definitely don’t want to look fat and plump.”

Later, Vidya Balan during a conversation with TOI said, “It can’t get dirtier than ‘The Dirty Picture’. They could make a Heroine but no one will able to make The Dirty Picture.”

Interestingly, both actresses were allegedly involved with Shahid Kapoor which also led to a strange equation.

Not only this, Once Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked what she would do if she woke up as Vidya Balan by the filmmaker Karan Johar on the Koffee couch. To which, the actress unabashedly replied, “I would feel dirty.” Ouch!!! That was quite mean.

