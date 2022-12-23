Karenjit Kaur Vohra, popularly known as Sunny Leone, started her career in the adult film industry but now she is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. She always maintained an air of dignity around her and does not let her past define her in any way.

While the actress is currently promoting her upcoming Tamil film Oh My Ghost, she entered the entertainment industry with Salman Khan hosting Bigg Boss season 5 back in 2011. Her appearance on the show was one of the most controversial and many netizens slammed the makers for bringing a p*rn star on national television.

Now years later, Leone recalls how she became a target of trolls all the way from India even before she made her appearance on Bigg Boss. Talking to Galatta Plus, Splitsvilla host revealed, “At the beginning of my career, I received so much hate mail and death threats and all sorts of crazy things when I first came into the adult entertainment industry that I said there is no way I will ever go to India as Sunny Leone because they are so angry at me.”

Not just that, she even recalled receiving death threats from India. “When I got those letters, I was 19-20 and when you are 19-20 there’s a lot of things that affect you in a certain way that would never affect me now and you just don’t know. And I was alone so it wasn’t like I had someone to guide me, or speak to about these things saying ‘it’s okay, relax, don’t worry about haters, there are so many out there’. That was my first encounter with trolls and people talking all sorts of bad things,” she added.

Eventually, Sunny Leone realised that it was only a minuscule population that derived pleasure in bringing her down, while the rest were truly welcoming. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will reportedly be seen in an Anurag Kashyap directorial soon, the details of which are awaited.

