Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is a artist across the globe thanks tracks such as Chamak Challo, High Heels, Blue Eyes and more. The singer who is currently in the news owing to his personal life (him being spotted with his girlfriend, mental health an more, has now spoken up about the controversy surrounding Besharam Rang from Pathaan.

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, the song has been drawing massive backlash owing to the actress wearing an orange bikini in it. While many have called it indecent, Singh in a recent interview called these people ‘too sensitive’ and more. Read on to know all he said.

During a recent chat with PTI, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh got candid about the controversy surrounding Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang. He started by by saying, “Freedom was much more earlier. People may have been less educated but they were far more sensible. They were intellectually wiser and would take things as entertainment. They wouldn’t take anything to heart…”

Giving AR Rahman’s Rukmani Rukmani (from the 1992 film Roja) as an example, Yo Yo Honey Singh continued, “Rahman sir had a song, ‘Rukmani Rukmani shaadi ke baad kya kya hua’ (What happened after marriage, Rukmani?)… People accepted it. I grew up listening to it, but when I made such lyrics, people started protesting. Now it’s even worse, people have become way too sensitive. I can’t fathom why. It’s just entertainment.”

The ‘Manali Trance’ singer, in the same conversation, also added, “People were so intelligent at that time. They understood shayari and never saw it as something dirty. Nowadays, if someone makes songs like ‘Choli ke peeche kya hai’, people will sit on their head and ask, ‘What’s happening?’”

What are your thoughts on the controversy surrounding Pathaan’s Besharam Rang? Do you agree with Yo Yo Honey Singh’s views on the issue? Do share them in the comments below.

