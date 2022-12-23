Suhana Khan happens to be one of the most popular star kids in the entertainment industry. She’s the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and soon making her Bollywood debut with Netflix’s film ‘The Archies’. The beauty was spotted last night leaving director Zoya Akhtar’s house while she graciously smiled for the paparazzi and now netizens are reacting to her video and trolling her for the same. Scroll below to watch the video.

Suhana is already quite popular on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram. Every time she steps out in public, her videos go crazy viral on social media and fans can’t stop gushing about her natural beauty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her latest spotting, Suhana Khan was paper in a casual avatar. The beauty wore a beige coloured sweatshirt and paired it with blue coloured denim jeans and accessorised the look with a luxury sling bag and heels.

As usual, Suhana Khan looked pretty in her chic look. Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t she so pretty!

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Pehle to bada attitude dikhati thi now she’s posing with a bright smile…Movie jo release hone wali hai”

Another user commented, “Ye ladki ne hasna sikha hai abhi, for the movie release? chalo good!”

A third user commented, “She’s been told to be good to press… 😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Suhana Khan for her latest outing? Tell us in the space below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kunal Kamra Says “Thank You For Supporting (Shah Rukh Khan’s) Pathaan” As Cricketer Ben Stokes Shares A Saffron-Coloured Blank Image

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News