Anjali Arora has been in the limelight ever since she took part in Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. Unfortunately, she was also embroiled in a p*rn controversy which led her to break down in front of the media. While the internet sensation was getting over the drama, yet another row erupted as paparazzi zoomed in on her assets in a viral video. And this hasn’t gone well with the viewers. Scroll below for all the details!

Yesterday marked a starry affair as a lot of celebrities were spotted at an event in Mumbai. Poonam Pandey, and Nikki Tamboli made a lot of noise over their sizzling outfits. Also present at the event was Anjali who wore a bodycon dress.

Anjali Arora donned a body-hugging attire which consisted of a black upper half and the bottom half had animal print detailing all across. There’s no denying that the outfit perfectly flaunted her curvaceous figure but it was quite a controversial moment as the camera was zoomed in with slow motion effect while she was leaving the red carpet.

Netizens couldn’t help but notice the special effects in the video and began trolling Viral Bhayani, who posted the video on his Instagram handle. Many comments even suggested Anjali Arora wear something more appropriate attire next time.

A user wrote, “Zoom bohot karta haii Gharpe maa bhen nhi hai kya”

Another commented, “Why do people post videos like these on the internet….. Where is your manners? Where is your dignity? Where is your morals? Where is the full video?”

“Slow motion me dikhane se koi sexy ni ho jata,” a comment read.

A user reacted, “Make a p*rn become actress and get treated like a princess .. Kalyuga was meant this only”

Take a look at the video ft Anjali Arora below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

