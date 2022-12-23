Vivek Agnihotri is one filmmaker who has always raised his voice against injustice. His cinematic wonder ‘The Kashmir Files’ speaks aloud about his strong will and determination towards addressing the serious issue of the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir.

While the film has received tremendous love and support from the audience, there have always been some groups who were against it. As the film was a sheer example of freedom of expression, it has now led to the issue of a Fatwa against the filmmakers.

Taking to his social media, Vivek Agnihotri shared a video in which he can be seen walking on the streets of Delhi along with the police and government officials. He expressed his disagreement in the caption writing – “The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country. Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa”

Check out the video shared by Vivek Agnihotri here:

The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country.

Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa pic.twitter.com/9AZUdbTyca — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 23, 2022

This video has rubbed some netizens the wrong way. Trolling the director for sharing this video, one user commented, “This is an unwanted build-up waste of tax payers money” Another added, “The price is being paid by the ordinary taxpayers of this country and you are flaunting your security paid by them. There is no security concern for you. And if at all it is, why don’t you hire private security, you aren’t a public representative. Pay for your luxury.” A third replied to the video writing, “Shikara’ directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra also depicted the same exodus or genocide whatever you may call it. But he didn’t require all of this security, because being a Kashmiri pandit himself, he showed the truth, and you directed hatred. That’s the difference.” One simply added, “What a waste of taxpayer’s money!”

While Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is on a content spree of collecting recognition, the filmmaker has started the shooting of his next, ‘The Vaccine War’ which is scheduled to release on 15th August 2023, Independence day. It will be released in 10 plus languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujrati, Marathi, and Bengali. The film is produced by Pallavi Joshi. She is from the ‘I Am Buddha foundation’, which is a completely independent film production house that has nothing to do with the so-called Bollywood lobby.

