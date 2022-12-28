Once upon a time, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor happened to be one of the most popular couples in the Tinsel town. Currently both are married to their respective spouses and living a happy life but once were madly in love with each other. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Deepika opened up about Ranbir cheating on her and she caught him red-handed. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Deepika is now married to actor Ranveer Singh whereas Ranbir is now married to actress Alia Bhatt and recently welcomed their first child together named Raha. The ex-couple is now on cordial terms and fans love their on-screen chemistry in films. Now coming back to the topic, DP has always been very vocal about her struggles in life including her mental health and dating life.

Deepika Padukone once in an interview with Verve magazine opened up on her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and revealed that she caught the actor red-handed cheating on her. The actress said, “I guess I really wanted to believe in him. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed.”

Now it’s difficult to say who Ranbir Kapoor was cheating with on Deepika Padukone but post their breakup, the Tamasha actor got into an alleged relationship with Katrina Kaif back then.

The two never really accepted their relationship in public but were spotted on a vacation in Ibiza and their pictures went crazy viral on social media.

