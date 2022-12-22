Actress Deepika Padukone who is currently gearing up for the release of Pathaan usually tries to stay away from controversies. The Chennai Express star now knows how to wisely pick a script and makes sure that she isn’t giving out the wrong message through her work.

However, back in 2015, Deepika was featured in a video by Vogue directed by Homi Adajania – “My Choice”. As soon as the video was released, it went viral and received mixed reactions from viewers. Some were in complete awe with Deepika’s bold move and some found it offensive.

However, a statement from the video, “Having s*x before marriage, having s*x outside marriage is my choice”, didn’t go well with netizens and they called out Deepika Padukone for accidentally encouraging adultery.

A user wrote, “Don’t know how you empower women by opening the bra strap and having s*x outside the marriage.”

“Is it justified, if yes, does it applies to men too. If you decide to have s*x outside marriage, you can simply get away by saying my life my choice”, another comment read.

Another user wrote, “Feminism is not about women first but about no firsts what so ever and that’s why I can’t relate to it.”

After facing a lot of backlash, the actress did break the silence on the issue. While talking to PTI Deepika Padukone said, “Mixed reactions did not bother me. It was a bit disappointing to know that certain lines were pulled out of context and blown down completely out of proportion and we missed the larger point… that the film was trying to make. And then accusing me of endorsing infidelity was a bit silly.”

Calling the institution of marriage holy and sacred, the Piku star said she will never support adultery. She further added, “I will never support adultery.”

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her big release Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan. Notably, the duo was last seen together in Happy New Year which was released in the year 2014. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

