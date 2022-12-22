Taapsee Pannu is one actress who never shies away from expressing her views on anything including trolls and political subjects. She’s one of the boldest and popular actresses in Bollywood and has already proved her acting mettle giving some of the most incredible performances that the Hindi cinema has witnessed. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Taapsee recreated a video on viral ‘Biggini Shoot’ featuring her girl gang and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe. Scroll below to watch the video.

The viral video was created by musician Yashraj Mukhate and it went rife on social media within hours and netizens were recreating their version of it on Instagram and YouTube. Mukhate shared the video on YouTube in September 2020 when the entire world was under lockdown and COVID had hit the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In October 2020, Taapsee Pannu shared a video on her Instagram where she can be seen grooving on ‘Biggini Shoot’ and it featured her girl gang and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe. Sharing the video on the photo-sharing site, she captioned it, “So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? ….”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Haha! That’s a fun video to watch.

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Watching it on loop 😅”

Another user commented, “Two piece only 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

A third user commented, “I am not over it, I am still watching this now.🤣”

A fourth user commented, “Biggini Shoot ka abhi tak ka sabse mast video 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Meanwhile on the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Blurr which was released on OTT platform and she got applauded by fans for delivering yet another spine-chilling performance.

What are your thoughts on Taapsee’s ‘Biggini shoot’ throwback video? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Desi Boyz Sequel & Omkara Remake On The Cards, Producer Anand Pandit Confirms!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News