Poonam Pandey has been embroiled in the p*rn controversy, also involving Raj Kundra and Sherlyn Chopra. But that doesn’t stop her from being the scintillating version of herself. She marked her presence at Pratik Sehajpal’s birthday last evening but what caught eyeballs was her sensuous performance to Deepika Padukone starrer Besharam Rang. Scroll below to know netizens’ reactions!

As most know, Pratik clocked in his 29th birthday with media and friends from the fraternity. Nishant Bhat, Abhijit Bichukale, Faisal Khan were among others who graced the celebrations. Poonam, who also attended the bash, was seen donning a shimmery top with deep plunging neckline and paired it with olive green trousers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A viral video witnesses Poonam Pandey grooving to Besharam Rang. She set a busty display while flaunting her hourglass figure while showing her s*xy moves to the Pathaan song. Netizens were quick to bombard the comment section and mentioned how the Lock Upp contestant could have done a better job than Deepika Padukone.

A Poonam Pandey fan wrote, “Deepika se acha isko le leti ye toh waise bhi in kamo me expert reh chuki hai”

Another commented, “Better act than deepika”

“Aapke besharm rang ko to dekh chuka hai duniya walo ne,” a troll wrote.

“Sab dekh chuke h aapke nange rang behatar rang,” another commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey recently saw a sigh of relief as she was granted interim bail in the p*rnography case along with Raj Kundra and Sherlyn Chopra.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Salman Khan Once Revealed Why He Opts For Normal Dressing: “Being Human Ki T-Shirts Pahanta Hu, Ek Pair Of Boots Sada Hua…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News