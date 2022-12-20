Poonam Pandey is one of the most controversial celebs present in B-town. She rose to fame after her stint in the reality show Lock Upp and became popular among the audience because of her bold and carefree attitude. Now, she undeniably rules our social media feeds, and every now and then, her sultry looks grab our attention. Check out her look from last night’s Pratik Sehajpal’s birthday as we decode them and share how netizens react to it. Scroll below!

Poonam never shies away from flaunting her toned and busty figure in revealing clothes. She believes fashion can be anything and for that, she has been trolled many times by the netizens and nothing happened otherwise when she graced yesterday’s birthday party in a rather revealing outfit.

A paparazzi page named Instant Bollywood shared a video of Poonam Pandey on their Instagram handle as they were sharing clips from Pratik Sehajpal’s birthday deets. In the video, Poonam can be seen wearing a silver coloured sparkly full-sleeved top with a very deep and revealing neckline detailing that gave a good look at her busty assets and cl*avage. She paired the top with olive-coloured parallel pants and completed the look with white sandal heels.

For makeup, Poonam Pandey opted for a full coverage foundation with contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, defined brows, shimmery eye shadow with eyeliner and mascara, and completed the look with pink glossy lip shade. She accentuated the look with a pair of huge silver hoops. However, the look didn’t sit right with the netizens and they trolled her brutally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

One of them wrote, “Bechari ne aaj poore kapde pehne hai fir bhi glt harkte krne se baz nhi aati😂😂😂.” Another one joked, “Agr yeh log shi tarike se kpde pehn rhe h to kya hum log galt tarike se kpde pehnte h kya😂.” One of the comments can be read, “Batao had hai p*rn videos banani bali ko kitni izzat di jaa rahi 😂😂😂😂.” Another netizen penned, “Urfi ki competitor 😂😂😂😂.” One of the netizens also found a similarity with Uorfi and wrote, “Aj urfi nhi to ye sahi 😂😂😂😂😂.”

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

