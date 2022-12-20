Superstar Salman Khan is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world. It is also worth pointing out that the superstar is one of the few actors who is hardly spotted in anything other than his own clothing brand, Being Human.

When the actor is not starring in his reality show Bigg Boss or in a film, the superstar is always seen wearing T-Shirts by his own brand Being Human. Dabangg Khan also once explained why he doesn’t wear very expensive clothes. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Music India, Salman Khan said that if a person has a good body, he will look good in any kind of clothes. Moreover, he also said that he doesn’t want his fans to buy expensive clothes and copy his style.

The superstar said, “I think they see a common man in me. I don’t like to live like a star. Main jeans pehenta hu fati hui, Being Human ki t-shirts pahanta hu, ek pair of boots sada hua pata nhi kabse. Kyunki you can afford to dress up well. Dressing doesn’t mean to buy expensive clothes. Salaries are so less, families are so big. Jo cheez hum pahante hain, the children want it, the fans want it. Ab Armani ka suit pahanenge, ya Versace ya Dolce and Gabbana doesn’t make any difference. I would rather wear the most ill-fitting clothes which would look good because you go to the gym. Aap tight jeans pahne, dheeli jeans pahne ya fati hui jeans pahne, agar kapde ke neeche aapki body ajhi hai to aapke upar kujh bhi ajha lagega. That is something I keep on doing. We have to wear other clothes in films for the sake of scenes.”

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3, which is helmed by Maneesh Sharma, releasing next year. Apart from this, he will be also seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He was recently seen in Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film Godfather.

