Malaika Arora is currently seen in her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ and the show is doing pretty well on the OTT platform. This is probably the first time that the actress is giving a sneak-peek of her personal life to the fans up and close. Earlier today, the actress was spotted at her yoga facility and was donning gym wear including leggings and a sports bra. Now netizens are reacting to her video on social media and comparing her with Uorfi Javed. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Malaika is very popular on social media with over 17 million followers on Instagram. Talking about her latest outing, this isn’t the first time that the actress is trolled on the internet for her choice of clothing. Trolls often target Malla for her personal life and bold fashion choices but she doesn’t pay attention as usual.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the recent video, Malaika Arora gets spotted in the city donning a gym wear including a sports bra and leggings. She accessorised her look with a baseball cap and flip flop slippers and looked fresh as a daisy.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Malaika Arora’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Urfi ki amma 😂”

Another user commented, “Itna troll ho gayi lekin adat gayi nahi iski. Poora faila ke chalti hai Kitna dikhane ka shawk hai bhai isko 😮”

A third user commented, “Mujhe lgta hai ise sahi se chalne nhi aata 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora getting trolled and being compared with Uorfi Javed in the comments section? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Arijit Singh Singing Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Gerua’ At KIFF 2022 Led To Cancellation Of His West Bengal Concert? BJP Leader Calls It, “Intolerance…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News