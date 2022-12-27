



Uorfi Javed has become an Internet sensation for a reason. Every time she steps out or posts a photo on social media, she takes the web by storm. The actress, who rose to fame with the digital version of Bigg Boss, often grabs headlines owing to her weird and bizarre fashion choices. On the occasion of Christmas, she turned out to be one se*y and sizzling Santa who wore a one-leg and full sleeves red pantsuit

The controversy’s favourite child recently landed in trouble when reports of her being detained for wearing revealing clothes in Dubai surfaced on the web. Now here’s why the actress is once again in the headlines.

This afternoon, Uorfi Javed took to Instagram to set the social media on fire as she ditched her top and went braless. In the video, which has now gone viral, sees the internet sensation posing as n*de while barely covering her b**bs with plates. As seen in the clip, the actress is seen offering yummylicious and ‘hot’ breakfast including pancakes and orange juice.

Letting her hair down, Uorfi Javed is seen wearing nothing but a choker paired with a black skirt and nothing else and all. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, naughty netizens couldn’t help but drop some hilarious comments on it.

A user wrote, “Juice mai pee lu,” and another wrote, “sath me ye khaye or pite bhi jao.” Another comment also read, “Plate glass httao yaar.” “Chii…ab batao social media pr ye photos dal k bolati meri body Mera man…ab paise wale to isko kya samze ge…isme kya fashion hai or kya innovation..” wrote another user.

Recently, Uorfi Javed was in news for her latest video at the airport where a woman was seen asking her ‘Aap kaun hai” as she posed wearing a bizarre outfit.

What are your thoughts on her latest video? Do let us know!

