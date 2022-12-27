Ever since Divya Agarwal announced her engagement with businessman Apurva Padgaonkar, she has been constantly facing backlash on the internet for choosing him over Varun Sood. She was called a gold digger, selfish, and whatnot?

Divya was recently spotted at the airport along with her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar. The duo is reportedly heading to celebrate New Year together. As soon as the video went viral, the actress was again trolled and netizens dropped some nasty comments. Scroll down.

Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal parted ways with Varun Sood in March this year after dating each other for 4 years. Later, on her 30th birthday, Divya announced her engagement with her close friend businessman Apurva and this didn’t go well with the netizens. Recently, when she was spotted at the airport, netizens dropped nasty comments.

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, netizens posted mean comments for the actress.

A user commented, “Jyada din nahi chalega, dono lichhar aur selfish hain kab tak hawas ka khel hoga.”

“Paise ka chakkar hai babu”, another user commented.

Another user commented, “I can’t help but say ewwwww.”

“Ye ladki ko toh koi bhi khareed le paiso se”, another comment read.

Notably, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal dated each other for four years before calling it quits. They fell in love with each other on the sets of Ace Of Space. They claimed to be each other’s best friends before the 2018 show as the duo helped each other to heal from their heartbreak. Varun and Divya enjoyed a huge fanbase on social media and they were lovingly called #Divrun by their fans.

Notably, right after Divya Agarwal’s engagement, Varun shared a cryptic on the internet that grabbed a lot of eyeballs, However, he later clarified that it wasn’t anything related to Divya’s engagement. The Bigg Boss OTT winner was earlier linked to Priyank Sharma.

