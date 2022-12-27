Late TV and film actress Tunisha Sharma’s friend and Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon has posted several pictures with her and written an emotional message asking her why she never called him before taking the extreme step of committing suicide.

Tunisha and Kanwar had both worked together in ‘Internet Wala Love’ and he was the first to rush to the hospital where she had been brought dead on December 24. When Tunisha was being treated for depression and anxiety disorders, she went on record to the media to thank Kanwar for the support he gave her.

On Monday, Kanwar Dhillon wrote in a long caption: “Dear Tunisha, I’m upset with you for leaving us like this! Ek call karleti Tunu, sirf ek call. I have been through with you in your toughest battles, ye bhi jeet lete yaar (we would have won this together too)!

Kanwar Dhillon continued, “I cannot come to terms with the fact that you are gone at such a young age leaving behind your loving mother and flourishing career. You worked so hard for everything in life, aise hi chodh gayi (and you just left it all)?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒘𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒏 (𝑲𝑫) (@kanwardhillon_)

He said it was not easy for him to forget the time he had spent with her. From helping her with her health issues to being with her when she purchased her first car, the actor pointed out that he was always with her.

“We were all so proud of you at home. Kitni memories hain yaar tere saath, kaise bhul jaun (I have so many memories of you, how can I forget them)? You spent three months staying with us during the first lockdown and by the time you went back to Chandigarh you were a changed person. We were happy you found a family in us here!” Kanwar Dhillon reminisced.

He added: “Teri health, teri struggle, teri pehli car sab kuchh mein tere saath tha main (I was with you for everything in your life). I was always rooting for you, even when you didn’t know! Seeing you lying lifeless in the hospital with your mother by my side broke something within me.”

On a sadly personal note, he said: “Tujhe ambulance leke jaane main bohot himmat lagi, par mujhe hi leke jaana tha (It took a lot of strength on my part to take you in the ambulance, but I had to take you)!”

Referring to her funeral on Tuesday, Dhillon said: “Tomorrow will be a tough day, tujhe alvida jo kehna hai. Wish this was a bad dream! Teri sirf umar chhoti thi, par tera dil aur tere sapne bohot bade the (You may not have been very old, but you had a large heart and big dreams).

“This is the toughest goodbye of my life! Kanu, suno yaar meri help kardo please! I’ll miss this, I’ll miss this. Kaash ye ek aur baar boldiya hota, main aajata (If only you had called me this time, I would come to you at once). Rest in Peace, Tunu.”

He shared a video of him with her and wrote the caption: “Kya kiya yaar Tunisha (What have you done, dear Tunisha). Very disturbed and heartbroken.”

