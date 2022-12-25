Divya Agarwal has been in news ever since her engagement announcement. The former Splitsvilla diva confirmed her relationship with Apurva Padgaonkar and the couple is set to tie the knot sometime next year. But netizens have been pitying ex-boyfriend Varun Sood and the actress has been facing severe backlash. Amidst it all, she’s served a Christmas treat which is too hot to miss! Scroll below for details.

As most know, Divya rose to fame with her stint in Splitsvilla. Her relationship with Priyank Sharma was the ultimate highlight of the show until the actor visibly got close to his BFF Benafsha Soonawala on Bigg Boss 11. Trouble in paradise led to accusations of cheating and ultimately a breakup. It was on Ace Of Space that DivRun confessed their feelings for each other but parted ways earlier this year.

Yesterday, Divya Agarwal shared pictures from a sensuous photoshoot. It was indeed a Christmas treat as she was all lit up in a shimmery top with deep –plunging neckline and paired it up with sequined green shorts. Her backless avatar was indeed s*xy and the attire was complimented with black knee-length boots.

We couldn’t agree more with Divya Agarwal’s caption that read, “How does your Christmas look like ??? For me 30th Christmas looks better than ever !!!” Unfortunately, netizens have different viewpoint as they trolled her and compared her to Uorfi Javed.

A comment read, “Kehna ye tha k tum bhi urfi Javed jaisi bacterial virus dikh rhi ho”

“Are yr…kya aise kapada pehena jaruri hai…. Fashion pure kapade pehen ke bhi kr sakte hai na Divya….,” another wrote.

“Urffi sister surfi,” a user reacted.

A comment read, “Divya coping urfi didi”

On the professional front, Divya Agarwal was last seen in Khatra Khatra Khatra and Bigg Boss OTT.

