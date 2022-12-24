The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is riding on the success from the past 16 years. One of the biggest reasons of show being a hit is its entertaining, engaging, and masala content.

Over the years, we have witnessed many nasty fights on the show and contestants taking digs at each other. In Bigg Boss season 5, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame actor Amar Upadhyay, and Sunny Leone were housemates. Back then, they shared a great bond on the show. However, things turned bitter post-show.

Once Sunny Leone alleged that Amar tried to get touch-feely with her during a task in the Bigg Boss house. Her comments made Amar Upadhyay furious and he later shammed her. Scroll down to know what happened next.

Later, in an interview with Etimes, Amar said, “I wonder why has Sunny Leone come to India? Kya wo apne paap dhone aayi hai. After doing all these p*rnographic activities in front of the public along with her so–called – husband -who is a lukha and sporting all those silly tattoos- she is now accusing me of trying to be physical with her? Excuse me!”

The actor further added that he has worked with actresses like Divya Seth, Smriti Irani, and Raima Sen among others, and all his co-stars adore him. Amar Upadhyay also revealed that he was angry with himself when he was accused of certain things in the show as he didn’t want to disrespect a woman on national television.

