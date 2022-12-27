‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ duo Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are coming together for the music video ‘Woh Kashish’, directed by Akshay K Agarwal, who is known for his work in music videos such as ‘Mai Sharabi’, ‘Yaara’, ‘Ishq Ka Raja’ and others.

It is sung by singer Javed Ali. Talking about the song, Akshay said: “The story is very different which depicts Shaheer Sheikh as an Indian Navy Officer which he has never played before in his career. So as he shared on Instagram, it was like his dream coming true to play such a role. Erica especially came to Chandigarh from Dubai for the song shoot. It’s a sad and heart touching love story which remains unfulfilled. The feel of the audio is of 90s songs.”

Describing his working experience with them, he stated: “Both of them are such a pure soul, down to earth and very well spoken in nature. It was a great shooting experience. I really loved working with them. It’s a beautiful romantic song which will make you fall in love and recall the 90s era. We shot in the beautiful location of Chandigarh. People will get to see amazing chemistry.”

Are you excited to see Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh together in a song?

