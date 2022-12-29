Kamal Rashid Khan, aka KRK, calls himself to be a film critic and film analyst, and since new year is about in just about a few days, he is here with his list of top tens and fives. The audience do not need him to tell them that Bollywood had a really tough time this year at the box office. Many actors like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and others did not receive favourable treatment from the fans and audience.

It was a great year for movies from down south, or rather the pan-India movies like KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Kantara. They were well appreciated by the audience and did quite well at the box office. And now the Deshdrohi actor has posted a poll on his Twitter handle to decide which actor was the biggest flop this year.

Among his list, there is Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal. If we start with Varun Dhawan, he had Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhediya this year which did get positive responses at the box office, but the actor is known to garner better reactions from his audience. Ranveer Singh up next, whose Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus released this year, and both did not manage the impress the fans much. Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for doing movies with out-of-the-box topics, had three releases this year, Doctor G, Anek, and An Action Hero, and it seemed like the audience was not much impressed by his choices of films this time. And last but not least, Vicky Kaushal, the only film of him, Govinda Naam Mera, was released this year and that too was an OTT release. But as per KRK, their career is over as he mentioned in one of his videos earlier, where he reviewed the top ten flop films of 2022.

Now who is biggest flop? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 29, 2022

Reacting to his tweet, some of the fans said all of them are flops, while a few called KRK the biggest flop and one or two even criticised him for holding the poll.

Hmm, you are too small to be considered even flop. — Ummati ❤ (@TweetsByHasan) December 29, 2022

Krk is the biggest flop! — Live your beautiful life (@ilyas121998) December 29, 2022

All of them — Shashi U (@Pahari_voice) December 29, 2022

All of the above — Th3 PatrioT (@PatriotTh3) December 29, 2022

KRK is a self-claimed film critic and analyst who lands in trouble quite often for his opinions and remarks. He is very vocal about them and does not shy away from putting them on social media.

