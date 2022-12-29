Rashmika Mandanna continues to be in the limelight. Sadly, this time, it’s due to her words that are garnering unwanted attention. Recently, she was brutally trolled for looking down on the production house that launched her. Now, the actress is receiving flak from South fans. Read to know more!

Rashmika will be next seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film is directly releasing on Netflix on 19th January 2023, so both the lead actors are currently busy with promotions. During the song launch event, the actress went on to talk about the influence of Bollywood songs on her. It has now backfired a big time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During Mission Majnu’s song launch event, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about Bollywood songs and their influence on her over the years. While showering praises, she went on to say that Bollywood songs are more romantic. On the other hand, the south has more massy and item songs. The statement looked completely normal but it is now receiving hate from die-hard fans of south content.

South Indian film fans are now bashing Rashmika Mandanna on Twitter. One user wrote, “Rashmika feels South never had ‘Impactful Romantic Songs’, says ‘Bollywood wins here’. What a terrible thing to say! Totally oblivious to facts, she has just exposed her idiocy to the world.” Another wrote, “Rashmika u don’t know about ar rahman songs…? and Ilayaraja songs .she should mention it as Telugu songs which is mass and item…Bollywood has more items songs all are pervert.”

Meanwhile, apart from this, Rashmika Mandanna found herself in controversy recently for not respecting the production house which launched her. For the unversed, Kantara fame director and actor Rishab Shetty had launched Rashmika with his first venture as a director in Kirik Party.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna’s Reaction To A Few Bikers Chasing Her In A Video Goes Viral Wins The Web, Netizens Say “How One Can Hate Her..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News