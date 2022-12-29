There’s a lot of mystery around the marital life of Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza. Her Instagram feed hints that something is definitely off as she’s been refraining from posting any pictures with her husband Shoaib Malik. In fact, the Pakistani cricketer even wished his wifey birthday with a sweet post but there remained no reaction. Stay tuned as we give you some latest updates!

As most know, Shoaib and Sania have signed a show together – The Mirza Malik Show. The couple allegedly remains under professional contract and that is binding them from announcing their rumoured divorce. Amidst it all, the Pak cricketer had broken his silence and asked everyone to leave the matter to him and his wife. He also changed his bio which quashed rumours of their split.

A new promo of The Mirza Malik Show had recently been unveiled that witnesses the fun chemistry between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. The upcoming episode will witness Pak star Humayun Saeed grace the show and indulge in some fun conversations with the hosts.

During one of the segments, Shoaib Malik could be seen playing a fun game segment and Sania Mirza and Humayun Saeed were competitors. They seemingly had to guess Hindi songs by their indirect lyrics.

“Don’t knock on the door, come straight in,” Shoaib questioned.

Sania Mirza was quick to respond, “Kundi mat khadkao raja, sidha andar aao raja.” Well, it was indeed a sweet scenario to witness as Shoaib Malik laughed to the answer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

While Shoaib has shared a promo of The Mira Malik Show on his Instagram handle, Sania even refrained from doing so.

Let’s hope Sania Mirza finally clarifies the rumours and ends the mystery.

