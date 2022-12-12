Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and tennis star Sania Mirza have been in the headlines for the past few weeks ever since reports of their divorce began to surface. They have been living separately for quite some time, as per several media reports.

A recent media report claimed that a close friend of the couple said that the Pakistani skipper and Sania would be divorced soon as the two were already separated. A team member from the cricketer’s management department had also claimed that the two have divorced.

However, neither of them confirmed the reports. In fact, Shoaib Malik recently declined to comment on the reports claiming that neither of them is going to answer questions regarding their personal life. Speculations regarding the divorce have not died down.

Amidst the speculations, the Pakistani cricketer’s Instagram bio has grabbed our attention. His bio reads, “Athlete, Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar, Father to One True Blessing.” Even though his recent comment did suggest that all was not well between the couple, his Insta bio paints a different story.

Take a look at his bio below:

Shoaib Malik on Saturday shared a video with Sania Miza on his official Instagram account amidst the prevailing divorce rumours. His post came a day after he broke the silence on his and Sania’s divorce rumours by calling it “a personal matter”.

Shoaib shared a new promotional teaser of their upcoming talk show ‘The Mirza Malik Talk Show’ which will be streaming on the OTT platform, Urduflix. The post went viral within a few minutes. One user commented, “RIP for those who think they divorced.” (sic) Another one pointed out, “They are divorced for sure. They don’t tag or mention each other anymore in their posts. I think they’re legally obligated for the show to not declare their divorce.” “That’s a big slap for haters! So happy to see you guys together,” wrote a third user.

