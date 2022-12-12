Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to prominence with her appearance in Bigg Boss 13, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. She has a very dedicated fan army and has been garnering love from her admirers.

However, now Sana has been receiving flak from the netizens for her change in behavior. Her fans believe that the actress has turned arrogant. Fans now believe the actress is flaunting her career growth and her way of dealing with the media didn’t go down well with the netizens.

As reported by ETimes, Shehnaaz Gill’s statements like “Mera sar dukh raha hai, main bht kaam kr rhi hu roz din-rat, main black coffee pee ke ayi hoon idhar”, “No one is watching you, all cameras are focused on me,” seemingly left some her fans disappointed.

Internet users came forward and expressed their disappointment. They criticized the actress for being arrogant. Someone commented, “I really dislike shehnaz intni attitude hoti hai itni gharoor itni rude”, another one wrote “I used to be a big shehnazian but itna attitude agaya hai now unfollowing you”, another comment read “no more my favorite”.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill remembered her beau Siddharth Shukla on his birth anniversary today. As tributes are flowing in from all quarters, Sana sharing an image of the star with a short but moving note. In her Instagram post, Shehnaaz chose an image of Sidharth in a suit. In the caption, she wrote, “I will see you again. 12 12,” with a heart and angel emoji.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz and Sidharth, who were a part of the reality show Bigg Boss, were rumoured to be in a relationship at the time of his death in 2021. The actor, who died of a cardiac arrest in September last year, would have been 42 today.

