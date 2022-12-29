Neena Gupta is one of the versatile actresses in Hindi cinema. She is known for her work in both art-house and commercial films. After having worked for decades, she finally started getting her due only a few years ago. She even won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Woh Chokri.

The veteran actress is also known for her giving the most unfiltered answers during interviews. Back in 2020, she was her fun self when she gave a very NSFW reply to host Kapil Sharma’s question. Her answer left everyone in splits. Scroll down to know more.

Neena Gupta appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with the team of her film Panga–Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chaddha, Jassie Gill, and child actor Yagya Bhasin with director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. On the show, the comedian asked Neena about the rumours that she will join the hit US television show Baywatch and take over Pamela Anderson’s role.

Neena Gupta immediately replied, “Arre itne big b**bs nai haina kahan se laau?” The audience, her co-stars, Kapil, and even Archana Puran Singh erupted in loud laughs at her reply. Jassie hid his face in his hands with embarrassment while Richa told Yagya to shut his ears.

After he could catch a breath, Kapil asked Neena to give a more ‘veg’ reply to the question. “Then ask me a veg question,” Neena defended herself saying that no question about Pamela Anderson could be ‘veg’. Watch the hilarious video below:

In Panga, Kangana’s character is a working mom who makes an inspiring comeback to kabaddi with support from her family and friends. The film features Neena as her mother, Richa as her trainer, and Jassie as her husband.

Neena will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s anthology Metro… In Dino. The project has an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

