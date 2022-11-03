The Kapil Sharma Show is back again in the news, courtesy Janhvi Kapoor. The actor has graced the comedy show in order to promote her upcoming survival thriller, Mili. Joining her was her father Boney Kapoor, who is the producer of the movie. But the crowd was left in splits when some home secrets were revealed. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Boney has been deeply connected to his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, more so after the demise of legendary actress and wife Sridevi. The producer has now revealed all about how the Gunjan Saxena actress remains at home and it wouldn’t sound very appealing.

Boney Kapoor told on The Kapil Sharma Show, “Iske kamre mai jab mai subah jaata hoon, toh kapde bikhare hote hai, toothpaste khula hota hai, mujhe jaakr band karni padhti hai” (Whenever I enter her room in the morning, her clothes are lying here and there, the toothpaste’s cap is off, I have to put the cap on it).” Boney concluded by saying, “Thankfully, flush khud kar leti (She flushes on her own).”

To this, Janhvi Kapoor immediately screams “Papa!” and one could see how embarrassed she felt. Kapil Sharma along with the audience burst into laughter listening to the statement made by Boney Kapoor.

Take a look at the viral promo below:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was also seen complaining about Kapil Sharma saying she had been waiting but he wasn’t giving her time. She also revealed missing out on Gunjan Saxena promotions on his show owing to the pandemic.

Mili is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal in lead.

