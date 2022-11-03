There is no lying in the fact that Bigg Boss is now partially Splitsvilla. Celebrities often fall in love and Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill along with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are proof! But there also remains a section that is faking their bond in order to get ahead in the game. Bigg Boss 16’s Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot had been under the radar for the longest time but it is not Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma who’re being targeted. And Gauahar Khan isn’t happy with the scenario!

Throughout the history of Bigg Boss, a lot of contestants have fallen in love but not every relationship worked out. We recently saw Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal call it quits. Even Gauahar herself got affectionate towards her co-contestant Kushal Tandon but is now happily married to Zaid Darbar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A promo by the Bigg Boss 16 team has been shared on Colors where one could witness a ‘courtroom’ situation. Contestants like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta could be seen raising questions about Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma’s relationship and calling it ‘fake.’ Gauahar Khan seems to be quite infuriated looking at the video and has termed it a ‘witch hunt.’

Gauahar Khan tweeted, “This is soooooooo bloody unfair !!!!!!!! 🧐 never in the history of biggboss have two people been subjected to such attack on their personal choices . People have faked their personalities all throughout the history of BB . But to subject them to such witch-hunt by other Contestants is just sooooooooo sad ! And Sick !”

This is soooooooo bloody unfair !!!!!!!! 🧐 never in the history of biggboss have two people been subjected to such attack on their personal choices . People have faked their personalities all throughout the history of BB . But to subject them to such witch-hunt by other https://t.co/fMQgg0ecHe — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 2, 2022

Many took to the comments section and agreed with Gauahar Khan. Some even pointed out at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for questioning Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma although they’re in the same situation.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 16 updates!

Must Read: When Divyanka Tripathi Revealed Losing Projects After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein As She Has Attitude Saying, “They Began To Judge Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram