Indian 2: Brand New Still Of Kamal Haasan As Vigilante Senapathy From The Action Thriller

Superstar Kamal Haasan who turned 65 yesterday has been showered with birthday wishes from his fans and colleagues from the film fraternity. The actor took a small break yesterday from the shoot of his much-anticipated film Indian 2. Kamal spent his special day with his daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan at his hometown Paramakudi in Tamil Nadu.

On the occasion of three times National award-winning actor’s birthday filmmaker S.Shankar shared former’s still from Indian 2 on Twitter.

As Shankar tweeted, ⁦⁩ Happy birthday sir ⁦@ikamalhaasan⁩

Talking about the still, the veteran actor can be seen in his Vigilante Senapathy’s character donned in Khakkee paired with black boots on top of a fort keeping an eye on his surroundings.

Talking about Indian 2, post wrapping up the first two schedules of the film in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the team shot some important action sequences in Bhopal and will soon resume the shoot in Gwalior.

The film has Kamal Haasan playing a nonagenarian i.e a person aged between 90 and 99 years old.

The Vishwaroopam actor is been paired opposite Kajal Aggarwal in the action venture. The actress will be seen as Kamal’s wife playing a character aged between 80-89.

Apart from Kamal and Kajal, Shankar’s directorial also has Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth, Vidyut Jamwal along with others in pivotal roles.

Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 releases hit Tamil venture Indian. The original had Kamal in dual roles of father and son. The film told the story of Vigilante Senapathy who roots out corruption from the system.

