Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Is Set To Take A Good Start

Bala is set to take a good start at the box office, what with everything really falling in place for the film. The key factor is Ayushmann Khurranna whole script sense is now being considered as a gold standard no less. That’s something which has been evidenced in his last six back to back successes and if the promo of Bala is any indication, a seventh success in a row is pretty much on the way.

The film has the right packaging in terms of an exciting promo and a relatable theme with a middle class setting to it. Producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik have collaborated last year on Stree and the results were there to be seen. This time around, the product looks interesting all over again and that should attract audience attention.

Buzz, hype, visibility and general awareness around Bala is good already. Moreover, it is releasing on a very good count of screens. All of that should ensure that a double digit opening is in the cards. In fact at the bare minimum, 8 crores opening is pretty much a given, though a 10 crores Friday is there on the anvil.

