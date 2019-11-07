Arjun Kapoor On Marriage With Malaika Arora: “We Don’t Want To Get Married”

Arjun Kapoor is on the run and is quite busy with his work commitments. But regardless of the busy schedule, the actor never forgets to spend some special time with his ladylove Malaika Arora. The two finally went public with their relationship and are now painting the town red.

But ever since people came to know about their relationship, they have been asking the two actors if they are ever going to get married. While Malaika has been mum about it, Arjun has been vocal about it all the time. The actor recently revealed that he and Malaika don’t want to get married as of now.

He further said that if he ever gets married, he will be very open about it and everyone will get to know about it. Arjun further backed it with a reason that his family believes in big fat weddings and he won’t be allowed to get married in an intimate wedding.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat. The film is a periodical drama where Arjun will essay the role of a Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau. The film also stars Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt as the evil antagonist – Afghan king Ahmed Shah Abdali. The film is slated for a release on December 6.

