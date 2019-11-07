Darbar: Rajinikanth Is Back As Kick Ass Cop! Salman Khan & Others Unveil The Motion Poster

Finally, the much-awaited motion poster of megastar Rajinikanth starrer Darbar has been unveiled. Rajini fans just can’t keep calm, as it is no less than a celebration for them.

Cine goers, fans and followers of Thalaivar have been waiting for this very day from the past number of weeks and the wait was totally worth it.

Talking about the motion poster, Rajinikanth can be seen all donned up in Khakee as a policeman. The actor who plays the character Aaditya Arunasalam can be seen smashing glasses and slashing baddies in a cool style.

The Motion poster of the film was unveiled by Superstars Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Mahesh Babu in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu languages respectively on twitter.

Extremely happy to present the Telugu motion poster of @rajinikanth sir's #Darbar. Love & respect always! 🙏 Best wishes to @ARMurugadoss sir & the entire team👍👍 #DarbarMotionPoster https://t.co/PgL9D27nBp — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2019

Talking about Darbar, Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of a cop in this action drama after a long gap of almost 27 years. It was in his 1992 release Pandiyan in which the actor had last played the role of a cop. The posters and teaser of the film have been very well received by the audience.

With Darbar, it is for the very first time Rajinikanth and AR Muragadoss are teaming together.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Darbar also stars actress Nayanthara in the lead role, along with Bollywood star Sunil Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Nawab Shah and others in major roles.

The Rajini starrer is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, under Lyca Productions.

Darbar is slated to hit big screens early next year.

