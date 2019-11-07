Housefull 4 Box Office (Worldwide): Beats Kangana Ranaut’s Highest Grosser!

Housefull 4 Box office (Worldwide): Akshay Kumar led Housefull 4 is now slowing down a bit at the ticket windows, but it is still managing itself with decent footfalls. The movie completed its 13 days theatrical run and in course of fetching dream numbers, it surpassed Kangana Ranaut’s highest grossing movie.

Kangana Ranaut’s highest grosser (solo) is Tanu Weds Manu Returns (258 crores) and it was surpassed by Housefull 4 with yesterday’s collection. H4 now stands at a grand total of 259.84 crores*, inclusive of Indian gross total of 221.34 crores* (187.58 crores* nett) and 38.50 crores gross from overseas.

With Bala arriving tomorrow in theatres, H4 is expected to slow down to a great extent but will still go past the lifetime of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 (265 crores) and Race 3 (270.76 crores).

Meanwhile, before the release of H4 Akshay said that he would love to bring all the primary actors from the earlier parts of the franchise in one film.

“Nadiad (producer Sajid Nadiadwala) and I were thinking that we should make one film where we bring back all the actors (of past ‘Housefull’ films) together. I feel it will be our own version of ‘Avengers’ but it will be a comedy ‘Avengers’!” said Akshay, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of “Housefull 4” along with co-actors Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Pandey, besides the film’s director Farhad Samji and producer Sajid Nadiadwala

