Bhumi Pednekar’s Lemon Yellow Saree Is Your Inspiration To Going The Sequin Saree Bandwagon!

A lot goes into deciding the look that suits you best during the festive and wedding season. And now, with the 2019 wedding season around the corner, all you ladies are sure to make a beeline to find out the trends that your much loved Bollywood celebs have started. While the Sequin saree look is undeianlbyl in trend this season, Bhumi Pednekar’s sequin looks are what appeals to us the most.

Dressed in a sunshine yellow sequin saree, Bhumi kept her look simple and safe and yet made sure that the saree accentuated her perfectly sculpted figure and did not look over the top or too jazzy. Designed by Manish Malhotra the saree was high on sequin but yet did not hurt the eye.

Bhumi went the monochromic route and teamed her saree with a matching sunshine yellow sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. While we loved the Dum Laga K Haisha actress for ditching any accessory and letting her saree do all the talking.

Check out Bhmui’s look below:

Bhumi also kept her tassels flowing and opted for a breezy nude makeup slightly tilting towards the tones of bronze. The look that Bhumi carried is perfect for your next outing for a cocktail party or a colleague’s reception or wedding dinner gathering.

On the professional front, Bhumi will next be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey in the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on the 6th of December 2019.

