Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer: Post Heavy Backlash, Makers To Edit Out Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Balatkaar’ Dialogue?

While many were impressed by the trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday’s film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan’s monologue endorsing marital rape received a lot of backlash. People were agitated by the makers’ in-sensitiveness and slammed the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh for using such derogatory dialogues in the film.

In the trailer, Kartik Aaryan is seen whining and complaining about the sex in his married life. Kartik says, “Biwi se sex maang lein, toh hum bhikaari. Biwi ko sex mana kar dein, toh hum atyachaari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke uss se sex haasil kar lein na toh balaatkaari bhi hum hain.” which translates into “If we ask the wife for sex, we are beggars. If we say no to the wife for sex we are tormentors and if somehow we manage to get sex from her we are rapists.”

People took to Twitter to rant about the same but no one from the team of Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday’s film Pati Patni Aur Woh had anything to say about the scene. Now, a report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the team will scrap the scene from the film.

A source from the production team of Pati Patni Aur Woh told BH that Kartik’s dialogue will have to go. “Since Kartik Aaryan’s monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnaama was a hit they thought of doing another one this time and got carried away. The offensive monologue will be edited out of the film,” informed the source.

Coming back to the film, it is an official remake of the 1978 film with the same name. The remake is directed by Muddasar Aziz and is backed by Bhushan Kumar. The film hit the theatres on December 6.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!