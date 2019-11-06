Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer Review: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday & Aparshakti Khurana Promise To Entertain You

Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer Review: The much talked about Pati Patni Aur Woh’s remake is finally close to its release. The trailer of the film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Panday hit the digital world a couple of days back and has received a very good response from the viewers.

Among the youth which covers the most part of today’s paying public very few would’ve seen the original film released in 1978. But there’s this universal idea of the love triangle and infidelity which everyone knows about. Adding humour in this interesting plot makes things more exciting – it did so at that time and it will repeat that again.

The trailer promises a simple story of a guy who has been kept away from fun by his father all his life. After marriage, the guy meets a new girl and things start complicating between Pati Aur Patni resulting in an abundance of humour and situations filled with comedy.

The dialogues play a great part in this genre and fortunately, the trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh promises back to back laughter evoking dialogues. Kartik Aaryan seems to have nailed it yet again with his acting of a frustrated boy and the audience will love to watch him. Aparshakti Khurana adds a new dimension to the overall humour with his comic timing and dialogues. Bhumi Pednekar also seems to be doing some comedy. Ananya Panday promises much-needed glamour with decent performance.

Overall, Pati Patni Aur Woh’s trailer promises a decent entertainer which will get good chances at Box Office if the final product is also nice.

Rating: 3/5

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!