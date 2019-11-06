Sidharth Malhotra Wants To Do Love Marriage & We Wonder Who The Lucky Girl Is Going To Be!

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most handsome actors in Bollywood. Since his debut in 2012 with Student Of The Year, the actor enjoys a huge female fan following which is only growing day-by-day.

Currently, the actor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming action drama, Marjaavaan. After his split with Alia Bhatt, he’s was linked-up with several Bollywood beauties like Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria. However, he always addressed them as “good friends”.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sidharth Malhotra was asked about his plans to get married. Sid said that his parents had a successful love marriage and so he would prefer one too. The Kapoor & Sons actor shared, “They have had a successful love marriage, and so they feel secure enough that I can also find a match for myself. I would prefer love marriage, I want to get married when I fall in love.”

Well, after listening to Sid’s answer we can’t wait to know who’s going to be the lucky girl!

The actor was also asked the kind of woman he’s looking for in real life. Malhotra said, “I don’t have any girl on my mind and neither have I dreamt about her. There should be a connection, no matter what background. Connecting on a personal level is very important.”

Coming to Marjaavaan, the film is helmed by Milap Zaveri and also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. It will hit the screens on November 15, 2019.

