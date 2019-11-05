Vishal Starrer Action To Clash With Vijay Sethupathi’s Sanga Thamizan!

Kollywood star Vishal is all excited about his upcoming release Action. The actor has been garnering overwhelming response for the high octane action sequences which one gets to see in the film’s trailer and teaser.

The Sundar C directorial has gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia in lead opposite Vishal along with Aishwarya Lekhsmi, Yogi Babu, Akanksha Puri in major roles.

The latest news related to the film is, Vishal who will be seen playing a cop in the Tamil venture took on Twitter to announce the release date of Action.

Vishal tweeted: #Action is all set to Release On November 15th….GB

Talking about release, Vishal’s Action won’t be the only Tamil release at Box office. Giving Action a company or shall we say a tough competition will be Vijay Sethupathi’s action drama venture Sanga Thamizan.

The makers Vijay Sethupathi had announced the release date via twitter last month with a tweet that read: ” #SangaThamizhan நவம்பர் 15 முதல் உலகமெங்கும் (Worldwide from 15th Nov) #SangaThamizhanfromNov15″

The Vijay starrer has actresses Nivetha Pethuraj and Raashi Khanna as its leading ladies. The action venture also has Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana along with Nassar, Soorie, Ananya in a pivotal role.

The makers had earlier planned to release the film on the auspicious occasion of Diwali along with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil and Karthi’s Kaithi. But then they decided to move out of the Diwali scenario as they would have been left with no option but to share screens with the other two releases. Hence, they have now zeroed in for the film’s release post-Diwali to avoid tough competition.

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is been helmed by Vijay Chander and it is been produced by Bharathi Reddy.

