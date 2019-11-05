Ayushmann Khurrana On His Varanasi Visit: “It Was A Surreal Moment”

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is happy about ticking off one of his long-time wishes of performing Ganga Aarti at Varanasi. He calls himself “deeply spiritual”

“It was a surreal moment for me to do my first Ganga Aarti at Varanasi. I had always wanted to experience this moment and had thought about it since my college. I’m delighted that every single thing worked out for me to perform the Ganga Aarti. I won’t ever forget this. It was an extremely peaceful, magical and soulful feeling for me,” said Ayushmann.

“I call myself deeply spiritual and it is a strange and lovely coincidence that before the release of my last few films, I ended up being at a place known for its spirituality. Before the release of ‘Dream Girl‘, I was at Lalbaug, before release of ‘Badhaai Ho‘, I was at Vaishno Devi. It’s a lovely coincidence and I hope I get to experience such places even more,” he added.

He is now looking forward to the release of his film “Bala” which also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

