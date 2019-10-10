Bala Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar & Yami Gautam Promise To Give You Pain In Your Belly With Laughter

Bala Trailer Review: Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar & Yami Gautam is one of the most promising upcoming Bollywood comedy films. Based on premature hair-fall, the teaser of the film which released earlier received a good response from the audience. And now the makers have released the trailer.

Director Amar Kaushik is back with Bala after giving a critically acclaimed and commercially Super Hit Stree last year. The horror-comedy was loved by the audience and this one too promises an interesting take on the issue.

The issue of premature baldness carries huge potential for a Hindi comedy film and this one seems to have cashed well on that part. The trailer carries many jokes that are really hilarious and burst you with laughter. Ayushmann has aced both the looks, the bald one and the one where he carries the wig. His comedy timing is on point and this is going to be another treat for the audience after his Dream Girl. Bhumi Pednekar plays a girl with a dark complexion and she seems to be playing a character that challenges the ego of Bala and motivates him to get over the physical insecurities. Yami Gautam adds the “beauty” factor in the trailer and promises yet another interesting character in the film. Music looks entertaining as well.

Overall, the trailer works and does its job of evoking excitement among the audience. Those looking for good comedy films are in treat this year. After Chhichhore, Dream Girl, this one looks like yet another good comedy along with Housefull 4 & Made In China.

Rating: 3.5/5

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!